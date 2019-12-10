Vanna White hosts first-ever 'Wheel of Fortune' episode in 37 years

Vanna White hosted the first-ever episode of Wheel of Fortune in nearly four decades.



Vanna, 62 who is known for disclosing letters of the puzzle-board on the show, hosted it as Pat Sajak underwent an emergency surgery.

She had been part of the show, turning the letters since 1982 and on Monday for the first time in history stepped in for longtime host Pat Sajak.

Sajak, 73, underwent an emergency surgery on a blocked intestine.

Minnie Mouse performed the duty of Vanna to turn the letters on the show.

Before the show, White took to Twitter saying "Tonight’s my first night of hosting Wheel! I’m excited and nervous! Stay tuned!"

The official Twitter handle of the show had also tweeted in the afternoon about the hosting of Vanna. "For the first time in show history, @TheVannaWhite steps in as host at the Wheel, while our friend Minnie Mouse helps out at the puzzleboard! You won’t want to miss this week, as the Secret Santa Holiday Giveaway has officially begun!"



