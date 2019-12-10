Sri Lanka home Test opener may see rain

The Pakistan Sri Lanka home Test series, which is set to begin tomorrow, may dampen spirits as it has been predicted that the opening match in the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium might be marred by rain.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain in the city from Thursday to Saturday, meaning the second, third and fourth day of the Test is likely to be affected by rain.

It is interesting to note here that the first one-day international between the two teams in September in Karachi was called off after heavy rain brought the city to a standstill.

Pakistan will stage its first home Test in a decade on Wednesday, when they take on the Islanders in Rawalpindi, since the 2009 attack on Sri Lanka’s team bus in Lahore.

That attack left six security personnel and two civilians dead and six players injured and saw Pakistan spend the next decade in the Test wilderness as teams refused to play there.

Pakistan, who were forced to play their "home" Tests at neutral venues, will look to use the series as an opportunity to bounce back after being swept 2-0 in Australia, suffering innings defeats both in Brisbane and Adelaide.

Sri Lanka will be playing under new head coach Mickey Arthur, who only took charge last Thursday and will start his tenure against his former employers Pakistan.

The series is part of the World Test Championship, which sees the top nine test nations face-off over a two-year period, scoring points based on their success and culminating in a final at Lord’s in June 2021.