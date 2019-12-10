Anne Hathaway may have welcomed second child, suggest new viral photos

Hollywood's top star Anne Hathaway who had recently opened up about her pregnancy seems to have welcomed the new addition to her family as she was spotted recently with a newborn carrier.

The 37-year-old Princess Diaries actor was seen alongside her husband Adam Shulman with a newborn baby carrier while taking a stroll down a street in Connecticut on Sunday.

This soon led to the rumours that congratulations are in order for the happy couple as they may have finally welcomed their little bundle of joy into the world.

The news has come following several-week long absence of the Les Miserables star from the public.

Anne had announced her pregnancy on Instagram in July 2019 with a moving message for all mothers: "It's not for a movie… #2… All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love."

Anne and Adam who tied the knot in 2012 have yet to make official the news of their newborn who will join their eldest son Jonathan, born in 2016.

