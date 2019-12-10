Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt’s Golden Globes encounter to not be awkward

With the nominations of the Golden Globe Awards 2020 getting unveiled, the most exciting part for all Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt fans was the former couple's probable reunion at the award show.

While many had perhaps assumed that the former flames bumping into each other would result in some incredibly serious awkwardness floating in the air, an insider has come forth, putting the conjecture to rest.

The grapevine revealed to E! News that there seems to be no unease or discomfort between the ex-husband and wife as they still share strong cordial ties with one another.

"If they run into each other they will congratulate each other and exchange pleasantries. They want the best for each other," they said adding: "There are no issues with being in the same place at the same time."

On Monday, the Friends star, for her new series, The Morning Show, was named in the category of Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series for next year's Golden Globes.

On the other hand, the Ad Astra actor bagged the nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.