Billie Eilish bashed for criticizing Lady Gaga’s 'meat dress' for VMAs 2010

Lady Gaga’s meat dress for the 2010 Video Music Awards has become an iconic piece, according to reports by aceshowbiz. Its criticism landed Billie Eilish in hot waters with Gaga fans.

Appearing at the 2019 Variety's Hitmakers Brunch, Billie Ellish with her brother and collaborator Finneas O'Connell (FINNEAS) were asked to comment on the backlash she faced in the wake of a criticism regarding the meat dress.

During the interview with IANS, Eilish was asked to comment. She stated the criticism did not faze her in the slightest.

Eilish went on to say, "I didn't even know about it. I don't even care. Why would I care? I don't know. People try to frame me for being shady and I'm not even, so I don't care. I'm just being honest, I'm not gonna lie!"

The backlash began after the singer mentioned her interest in watching the music award show, for the sole purpose of checking out the star’s dresses. When Finneas talked about Gaga’s meat dress, Ellish, who is a devout vegan, simply responded with, “yikes”.

That particular moment went viral on social media, causing a slew of negative backlash to ensue against the singer. Gaga fans took to their keyboards to bash Ellish over her comment and began a hashtag, #BillieEilishisoverparty.