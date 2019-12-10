close
Tue Dec 10, 2019
December 10, 2019

Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor share a romantic post with a motivational message

Tue, Dec 10, 2019

KARACHI: Showbiz star Ayeza Khan, who faces backlash over her choice of contentious character she is playing  in a drama, has shared  some stunning  photos on Instagram  along with  hubby  Danish Taimoor, raising the heart rates of their fans with inspiring tips to stay healthy and fit.

Ayeza, who is a fabulous television actress, appeared to be a fitness freak as she she shared an amazing  photo with a motivational message with fans on social media.

 The actress shared an awe-inspiring image on her Instagram handle, in which  she  can be seen having yoga style move with her life partner Danish Taimoor, staring at each other closely. She also wrote : "WINNERS DON'T QUIT, QUITTERS DON'T WIN"

View this post on Instagram

WINNERS DON’T QUIT. QUITTERS DON’T WIN.

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak) on


Ayeza and Taimoor are among the only few couples of Pakistan's entertainment industry who actively shared photos and videos  on social media to allure fans with their amazing exuberance. 

Ayeza Khan married actor Danish Taimoor in 2014, after an 8-year relationship. She gave birth to a daughter in 2015, and a son in 2017. Her off-screen roles include duties as a brand ambassador for several products.

In another post she shows who she maintains her  fitness even after having children.

View this post on Instagram

NO DAYS OFF.

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak) on



