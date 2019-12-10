Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor share a romantic post with a motivational message

KARACHI: Showbiz star Ayeza Khan, who faces backlash over her choice of contentious character she is playing in a drama, has shared some stunning photos on Instagram along with hubby Danish Taimoor, raising the heart rates of their fans with inspiring tips to stay healthy and fit.

Ayeza, who is a fabulous television actress, appeared to be a fitness freak as she she shared an amazing photo with a motivational message with fans on social media.

The actress shared an awe-inspiring image on her Instagram handle, in which she can be seen having yoga style move with her life partner Danish Taimoor, staring at each other closely. She also wrote : "WINNERS DON'T QUIT, QUITTERS DON'T WIN"





Ayeza and Taimoor are among the only few couples of Pakistan's entertainment industry who actively shared photos and videos on social media to allure fans with their amazing exuberance.



Ayeza Khan married actor Danish Taimoor in 2014, after an 8-year relationship. She gave birth to a daughter in 2015, and a son in 2017. Her off-screen roles include duties as a brand ambassador for several products.



In another post she shows who she maintains her fitness even after having children.







