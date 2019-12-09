Kourtney Kardashian urges her ex Scott Disick not to marry Sofia Richie

Kourtney Kardashian has reportedly urged her ex US model Scott Disick not to marry US singer and American Idol Judge Lionel Richie.



RadarOnline citing a source reported that Kourtney Kardashian who shares three children with Scott begged him to think twice before engagement with Sofia.

Earlier, there were reports that Sofia, 21, and Scott, 36, are going to make things officials after her father has changed her tune regarding their relationship.

Kardashian swears she is doing all such things in the best interests of Scott, however, the latter has refused to accept her request, the source further says.

Sofia and Scott have been in a relationship and dating over the past two years since they were spotted together in South France in May 2017.

Scott dated Kourtney for more than a decade and split in 2015.