Kim Kardashian starts feud with sister Kourtney by threatening to fire her

The Kardashian clan hardly ever manages to escape the headlines with their endless drama and they're back at it as Kim and Kourtney are at loggerheads.

The latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians amplified the drama between the family members as Kim threatened sister Kourtney of firing her from the show over her 'wild' dating life and keeping her personal life private.

The spectacle reached another extreme when Khloe also caught her sister Kourtney in another lie about her whereabouts as the latter declined a call from the former using her kids as an excuse.

"I cannot believe Kourtney just got caught in the craziest lie. You're telling me that you're with your kids, but your kids are at my place. Liar," says Khloe.

"My sisters are pretty nosy when it comes to anything in my life. I try to keep certain things private. I don't like to share about dating. I don't know if they are bored in their own lives and they want to live through my wild dating life that they think is going on. Come on guys, get it together," Kourtney was spotted saying.

Kim also gave her two cents on the situation saying: "Kourtney spends a lot of time off camera. She won't talk about her relationship, but you'll see paparazzi photos of her and her guy that I can't say his name on the show because Kourtney doesn't want to."

"I'll see things or read about it online and wonder like, did this really happen? Is she talking to this person? And realize that it's true, but she's so secretive with us that she won't even tell us," Kim added.

As things heat up between the sisters, Kim retorted to Kourtney over keeping her life private from the cameras, saying: "We have a proposal for you: It starts with an F and ends with a D."

"I'm down," Kourtney fired back.