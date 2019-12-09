Kendall Jenner’s nude minidress is breaking the internet: Take a look

Kendall Jenner is taking the internet by storm and the reason is her little, nude-coloured minidress that makes it difficult to take our eyes off her.

The Hollywood bombshell was recently photographed in Miami during a private getaway and she looked drop-dead gorgeous in her attire.

On Friday, Jenner headed out to restaurant Cipriani wearing a chic David Coma nude minidress. The look featured sparkly straps and a hemline adornment that reminds us of a Christmas tree tinsel.

Jenner completed her look with a pair of Amina Muaddi’s Begum glass transparent sandals. The star’s David Koma dress is still up for grabs on the website, if you want to dress like her.

Jenner has most definitely been enjoying her time in Miami with Bella Hadid, and has already posted several different bikini snaps, and perfectly captioned one, "jellyfish and mosquitos."

Take a look







