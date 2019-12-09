Blake Lively, Ryan Renolds’ wedding pictures get banned for this shocking reason

Blake Lively and Ryan Renolds’ fans have a heartbreaking thing to deal with as they will no longer be able to obsess over the couple’s wedding photos after they recently got banned from platforms like Pinterest and The Knot.

The reason is not because the two are parting ways or ending their seven-year-long marriage.

Accoding to E! the ban has come as part of decision against highlighting plantation weddings that took place at the Boone Hall Plantation in Charleston in 2012.

"Plantations are physical reminders of one of the most horrific human rights abuses the world has ever seen," civil rights group Colour of Change said in a letter to Knot Worldwide executives, as well as Pinterest, according to Buzzfeed News.

"The decision to glorify plantations as nostalgic sites of celebration is not an empowering one for the Black women and justice-minded people who use your site. The wedding industry routinely denies the violent conditions Black people faced under chattel slavery by promoting plantations as romantic places to marry."

While the Knot's new policy will prohibit "language that glorifies, celebrates, or romanticizes Southern plantation history," Pinterest is going further and taking steps to remove previously-posted photos of plantation weddings from the site.

"Weddings should be a symbol of love and unity," a Pinterest spokesperson said, according to E! News. "Plantations represent none of those things. We are working to limit the distribution of this content and accounts across our platform, and continue to not accept advertisements for them."