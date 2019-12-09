PM Imran inaugurates 'Science and Technology Park' in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday inaugurated a 'science and technology park' in Islamabad as part of his vision to transform the country into a knowledge economy.

Addressing the inauguration event at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST), the prime minister said a task force headed by Dr Atta-ur-Rehman is advising the government in achieving this objective.

Radio Pakistan quoted the premier as saying that the government will give special emphasis to science and technology education and introduce modern technologies to unleash the potential of the youth.

The premier appreciated the initiative and assured he would provide every possible support to the university to take it forward.

“I was criticised for appointing Fawad Chaudhry as minister for science and people used to say that I am not taking science and technology seriously — but a good captain knows best about his players.”

PM Imran also advised students to make struggle a part of their life and also to never be demoralized by failures.

