Mon Dec 09, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 9, 2019

Juice Wrld: Video emerges of rapper moments before he died

Famed rapper Juice Wrld left the world in mourning after he passed away at Chicago airport following a seizure. In the latest news on the musician's death, a video has emerged merely moments before he passed away.

The video circulating online shows the 21-year-old Jarad A Higgins, known more popularly as Juice World, aboard a private jet with his friends, filmed by his friend Chris Long and put up on his Instagram Story.

The emerging rap sensation was reported by TMZ to be bleeding from the mouth upon the arrival of medics at Chicago's Midway airport.

He was said to have been at the airport when he suffered a seizure that led to his eventual death.

While the cause of his death remains unknown, reports claim the rapper was conscious before he reached the hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

