Sun Dec 08, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 8, 2019

Kate Middleton reveals Prince Louis’s has begun to talk

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Dec 08, 2019
Photo: hellomagazine

Kate Middleton proves time and time again that not only is she a hands-on mom to her own kids, but her love for the younger generation is unbound, and her kindness even more so. 

During a recently royal engagement, the Duchess of Cambridge was seen walking down the mud with two children on her left and right, picking out Christmas trees.

Today, The Duchess of Cambridge became Royal Patron of @Family_Action. Her Majesty The Queen @TheRoyalFamily has passed the patronage to The Duchess having held the role for over 65 years. The Duchess joined children and families supported by Family Action at a Christmas tree farm and helped them to make Christmas decorations, eco-friendly reindeer food, and post their letters to Father Christmas! Her Royal Highness also helped the children find Christmas trees for Family Action pre-schools, before heading back inside for some hot chocolate. Family Action was founded in 1869 to help families in difficulty by giving them practical help and support. The charity works directly with vulnerable or disadvantaged children and families, and provides services including perinatal mental health services, counselling and therapeutic support, and the mentoring of children, young people and adults. The new patronage aligns with The Duchess’s longstanding work on the early years, and the importance of supporting children and families during this seminal period of their lives.

Daily Mail reports that one of the young children suddenly developed a keen interest in the royal and began to try and get her attention, shouting, "Me,me!"

The mother of three knelt down next to the tiny tot and stroked his cheek, saying, "You remind me of my little Louis, he keeps saying 'Me, me, me' and he wants to come everywhere with me."

With her statement, the Duchess provided royal fans an inside scoop into Prince Louis's development and progress through his toddler years.

The statement told eagle eyed, royal fans that the youngest Prince has began to speak. This news is extremely special since it is not often that royals share such intimate details on their children with the public.

The young prince seems to be on his way to becoming the next heartthrob of the public in coming years, with his iridescent-like porcelain features. 



