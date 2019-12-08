Scarlett Johansson had no idea the 'Black Widow' trailer was out

Marvel Studios has a long standing reputation of secrecy, and that vow of secrecy and privacy seems to extend not only to audiences, but even to those celebrities who have acted in the movie itself.



Recently news came to light about Scarlett Johansson not being aware that her trailer for Black Widow was launched.

During an interview with Stephen Colbert, on the Stephen Colbert Show, the star went onto say, "Nobody told me that it was coming out! I actually woke up and I got a text message from Chris Evans, and he was like, 'The trailer looks great!'"

The actress later joked, saying, "They didn't even tell me. Yeah, they keep everything from me."