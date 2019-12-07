Kate Middleton or Meghan Markle: Who is more popular in US?

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton is more popular than the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle in the United States, according to a recent research.



As per the recent poll, by YouGov, 61 percent of the US participants who took part in the survey preferred Kate Middleton while 48 percent praised Meghan, even though Prince Harry's wife grew up in America where she was a successful actress as well before getting married.

In the survey list options, Queen Elizabeth II was also there, securing votes with 69 percent.

Prince William, Prince Harry and their mother Princess Diania got 63 percent.

The survey was conducted from November 24 to 26 and 1,500 royal fans participated in it.