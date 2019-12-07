Angelina Jolie on a dating spree with women after Alia Shawkat-Brad Pitt linkup?

Angelina Jolie has been rumoured by a tabloid named NW to engage herself in casual hookups with women, after ex-husband Brad Pitt was reported to be dating Alia Shawkat.

NW reported that the Salt star casually dated actress Jenny Shimizu in the '90s, and is re-exploring her sexuality following her split from Brad Pitt.

“She’s been enjoying little dates and casual flings with both guys and girls over the past year, but she’s definitely curious about this whole new LGBTQ world that’s available now,” a supposed source told the outlet.

It went on to add, “She just wants to have no-strings fun. She wants to cut loose for over the first time in a decade. And now that the kids are older, there’s no reason why she shouldn’t do it!” the source claimed, mentioning that Jolie has been taking cues from Kristen Stewart and Miley Cyrus on how to handle their sexuality under the spotlight.

However, all such rumours of Jolie dating women casually are untrue, as busted by Gossip Cop.

It was revealed that Gossip Cop approached a source close to the actress who told that the story is entirely fabricated.

Jolie has remained focused on her busy film career and raising her six kids. She’s not spending the little downtime she has hooking up with random women, it added.