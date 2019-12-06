Pakistan boost tally of gold medals to 20 in South Asian Games

Pakistani athletes on Friday won four more gold medals and boosted their overall tally to 20 gold, 24 silver and 33 bronze medals in the ongoing 13th South Asian Games in Nepal.

The first two gold medals of the day were bagged on the track and field games. First, Mehboob Ali won gold in men’s 400m hurdles, Najma Parveen added another gold to Pakistan’s tally when she won women’s 400m hurdles.

Weightlifting also brought two gold medals which were bagged by Pakistan’s most decorated weightlifter Talha Talib in the 67kg category. Talha’s medal was followed by Haider Ali who won the 81kg competition. Abu Sufyan won a silver medal in 73kg in the sport.

The women’s shooting team comprising of Kishmala Talat, Anna Ibtisam and Mehwish Farhan bagged a silver medal in the women’s 10m air pistol team event. Anna Ibtisam also won a bronze medal in the individual 10m air pistol women’s competition.

Ali Saeed won bronze medal in fencing competition.

The country also won two bronze medals in the athletics competition. The men’s team, comprising Samiullah, Mohammad Shahbaz, Uzair Rehman and Mohammad Naeem, won the medal in the men’s 4x100m relay.

The women's team comprising Saheb-e-Asra, Najma Parveen, Aneela Gulzar and Esha Imran won bronze in the women’s 4x100m relay competition.

In handball, Pakistan won their second consecutive match, beating Sri Lanka 42-20. They had earlier defeated Nepal 43-19. In women’s competition, Pakistan went down 45-24 against India.

Pakistan’s squash team also secured a medal after qualifying for the finals where they will meet India tomorrow.