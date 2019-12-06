Ranveer Singh's 'Apna Time Ayega' tops iTunes India’s list of 2019

Ranveer Singh's mega-hit Gully Boy, which blew box office with its high grossing and impeccable plot, is back in news these days.

According to iTunes India, the movie’s soundtrack Apna Time Ayega, which was released a month before the movie and took netizens by its craze and pump, has topped the 2019 list of songs.

The song, written by Divine and Ankur Tivari while sung by Ranveer Singh, peaked the 'Top 100 Songs of 2019' in India and it is surely for just the right reasons.

The song made rounds on the internet shortly after it was released, due to its catchy rhythm and strong rap, and has garnered more than 191 million views on YouTube till now.



Talking about the song, Ranveer already showed how passionate and happy he was after filming the masterpiece and singing the song himself.

“I loved this genre of music since I was a kid and I would have been heartbroken if I didn't do Gully Boy. It's also incredible that Zoya decided that I should sing in the album. It's a very personal, very emotional and a very special moment for me in my journey in cinema," he said.

The movie, which starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the leads, has become the seventh highest grossing film of the year.

Produced by Zoya and Farhan Akhtar, the film is a coming-of-age story about an aspiring street rapper from the Dharavi slums of Mumbai.

