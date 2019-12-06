close
Thu Dec 05, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 6, 2019

'The next time you hear from me, I'll be singing,' says Demi Lovato

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Dec 06, 2019

"The next time you hear from me, I’ll be singing," said   Demi Lovato on  Wednesday .

If she is hinting at new music,  it will be happening  after more than two years.

The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer made the announcement  in an all black Instagram  post.


It was not immediately clear  whether   Lovato was talking about a new single or an album.

She, however, received huge support from fans and  friends  in the comments section of the  video and photosharing app.

Among them was Lovato's boyfriend Austin Wilson who posted three red heart emojis.

Lovato last released  single  "Sober"  in June 2017 , in which the singer   admitted that she had relapsed after six years of sobriety. 

Since then she has been focusing more on her health and sober lifestyle.

