'The next time you hear from me, I’ll be singing,' says Demi Lovato

"The next time you hear from me, I’ll be singing," said Demi Lovato on Wednesday .



If she is hinting at new music, it will be happening after more than two years.

The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer made the announcement in an all black Instagram post.





It was not immediately clear whether Lovato was talking about a new single or an album.

She, however, received huge support from fans and friends in the comments section of the video and photosharing app.

Among them was Lovato's boyfriend Austin Wilson who posted three red heart emojis.

Lovato last released single "Sober" in June 2017 , in which the singer admitted that she had relapsed after six years of sobriety.

Since then she has been focusing more on her health and sober lifestyle.

