Halsey extols Bille Eilish, Ariana Grande, other 'Most Streamed Female Artists'

Singer Halsey on Wednesday took to Instagram to share the list of top five"Most Streamed Female Artists" with a beautiful caption.

Although she ranked 5th on the list, the singer saw it as a big achievement for "a girl who hasn’t released an album in TWO AND A HALF YEARS".

The "Not Afraid Anymore" singer also used her Instagram post to praise all the ladies who grabbed the first four top positions.

The top five "Most Streamed Female Artists" included Bille Eilish, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello and Halesy.

"I'm in incredible company. Big fans of all these women," she said of the singers who surpassed her in popularity







"Also, for a girl who hasn’t released an album in TWO AND A HALF YEARS, this isn’t too f***** bad!!!! I’m in incredible company. Big fans of all these women. Thank you (this is for 2019! :)," read the full caption of Halsey's Instagram post.









