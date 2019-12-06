close
Thu Dec 05, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 6, 2019

Halsey extols Bille Eilish, Ariana Grande, other 'Most Streamed Female Artists'

Fri, Dec 06, 2019

Singer Halsey on Wednesday  took to Instagram to share the list of top five"Most Streamed Female Artists" with a beautiful caption.

Although she  ranked 5th  on the list, the singer  saw it as  a big  achievement for  "a girl who hasn’t released an album in TWO AND A HALF YEARS".

The "Not Afraid Anymore" singer also used her Instagram post to  praise  all the ladies  who  grabbed the first four top positions.

The  top five "Most Streamed Female Artists" included   Bille Eilish, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello and Halesy.

"I’m in incredible company. Big fans of all these women," she said of the   singers who surpassed her in popularity


"Also, for a girl who hasn’t released an album in TWO AND A HALF YEARS, this isn’t too f***** bad!!!! I’m in incredible company. Big fans of all these women. Thank you  (this is for 2019! :)," read the full caption of Halsey's Instagram post.



