Police arrest two ‘Afghan’ suspects in Major Laraib murder case

ISLAMABAD: Police arrested on Thursday two suspects of Afghan nationality in relation to the murder case of Major Laraib, who was killed last month upon resistance during robbery, said sources.



According to police sources, the two Afghan suspects were previously involved in robberies and mugging incidents.

Saleemullah and Baitullah are the two suspects involved in the murder case, said sources.

At the time of the incident, Major Laraib was talking to a friend at a park, where the robbers asked them for valuables at gunpoint.

When Major Laraib resisted, the robbers kicked his face twice and then opened fire on him, sources said.

Suspect identified as Baitullah had placed a gun near to the deceased’s temple at the time of the incident, police sources said.

A First Information Report was filed at the Karachi Company police station by Laraib's brother, Flt Lt Mohammad Zohaib, following the murder on Thursday night. According to him, Laraib had come to Islamabad to perform a duty assigned by his department. He was with a woman at about 10:10pm at a walking track when unknown assailants shot him dead.

The DIG Operations Islamabad Police had constituted two investigation teams to probe the incident and submit their findings.

Eyewitness Alina, who is an executive in a private airline and a resident of Sector G-9/1, was arrested by police earlier.

In the statement recorded with police, Alina said she was sitting on the park bench with Major Laraib when the two young men arrived and tried to rob them.