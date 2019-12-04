Social media moved by Afghan man's heroic resolve to get daughters educated

Social media heaped praise on an Afghan man on Wednesday for his unwavering commitment and resolve to get his daughters educated.

According to the Swedish Committee for Afghanistan, Mia Khan travels 12 kilometers on a motorcycle daily with his daughters to the Nooraniya School for Girls in the Paktika province.

Khan said he wanted his daughters to be educated like his sons.

"I am illiterate, and I live on daily wage, but my daughters' education is very valuable to me because there is no female doctor in our area. It is my greatest desire to educate my daughters like my sons," he said.

After bringing his daughters to school each day, the dedicated father waits a few hours before the bell rings again and he takes his daughters home.

Khan has three daughters, two of whom study in grade six while one is a student of class five.

"I am so happy that I study, I am in grade six this year. My dad or brother brings us on a motorcycle every day to the school and when we leave, he brings us home again," said his daughter Rozi.

War-torn Afghanistan is rife with cultural limitations that hinder girls and women from seeking education.

There are as many as 220 girls studying in sixth grade in the Nooraniya School for Girls.

Twitter heaped praises on Mia Khan for his dedication and commitment to providing his daughters quality education.



