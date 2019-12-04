Jennifer Aniston receives rib-tickling advice from Ellen DeGeneres for her Instagram

Jennifer Aniston, one of the most sought-after celebrities in Hollywood, took over the spotlight after her big, much-awaited Instagram debut, which still has people talking.

Famed television personality Ellen DeGeneres has now come forth with some cheeky advice for the Friends actor as she gets herself adjusted within the world of Instagram.

"Lots of peach and eggplant emojis," said Ellen while talking to PEOPLE, and adding: "I don’t know why people love those two foods so much, but they do."

She was further asked if she has discovered anything surprising about the Murder Mystery diva even after an extensive friendship the two have shared.

"You probably want me to say something scandalous, like 'She doesn’t shave her legs.' Which is totally true. Her assistant does it for her. Twice a day," said Ellen leaving all fans in chuckles.



Jennifer joined Instagram last month in October after an extensive period of staying away from the world of social media. Her debut also broke the record of Duke and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle as she racked up the fastest million followers. Currently her Instagram boasts of 21.2 million Instagram followers.