Brad Pitt speaks about his fallout with Angelina Jolie and son Maddox over drinking problem

Hollywood’s highly sought-after star Brad Pitt may have parted ways with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie but the two have barely been able to escape headlines.

The Ad Astra actor during an interview with Anthony Hopkins, spoke about a multitude of things including his past with Angelina Jolie and the major row they had that was widely-publicized over the 55-year-old’s drinking problems.

The former couple had been reported to have gone separate ways after Brad had a quarrel with eldest son Maddox on a flight in a drunken state.

"I'm realising, as a real act of forgiveness for myself for all the choices that I've made that I'm not proud of, that I value those missteps, because they led to some wisdom, which led to something else. You can't have one without the other,” he said while looking back at the messy period in his life.

Regarding his drinking problem, Brad said he viewed it as a ‘disservice’ to himself as well as an ‘escape’ that was ‘necessary’ to some extent.

"We've always placed great importance on the mistake. But the next move, what you do after the mistake, is what really defines a person,” he added.

"We're human, we want purpose, we want meaning in our lives. But to attain that, the key is two things: staying creative and being with the people you love,” he continued.