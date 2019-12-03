Miley Cyrus shares childhood interview, says nothing has changed since then

Miley Cyrus has been a crowd-favourite ever since she was a child with many fans who practically grew up with her. Years later, the singer thinks not much has changed.



The Last Song actor shared a throwback video of her childhood interview on Instagram, proving that nothing has changed even after all these years.

The singer still loves her family and that’s all she wants for Christmas as she said: "Never could be just a normal kid with a regular degular answer. Gotta be toooo deep.... buzz kill . Well, nothing’s changed. This year I just want people to start accepting CLIMATE CHANGE as a [expletive] fact and commit to doing SOMETHING about it!!!! ( PS I also still wish all my Pappys & Pappaws could spend Christmas with our family . Miss them everyday ) PPS soooo many mullets ! @tracecyrus wins! And for that! You get a dirt bike!"

This wasn't the first time something from way back made rounds online as the Cyrus clan is known for sharing throwback moments on social media. Recently, Miley’s father shared a precious throwback clip for her birthday wish.



The Don’t Call Me Angel singer is quite inactive as she's taking a break to recover from her vocal cord surgery but has been recalling the milestones well. Miley also had acknowledged one year of her song Nothing Breaks Like a Heart.







