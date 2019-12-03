Dwayne Johnson pays emotional tribute to his other ‘wife’ Kevin Hart

Dwyane Johnson paid tribute to his Jumanji co-star Kevin Hart after the star returned to work on-set after a nearly fatal car accident. The tribute was both hilarious as well as emotional.



The Rock shared a seven-minute-long tribute for his close friend and it was in equal parts hilarious and emotional. During an interview at the global press tour for a Jumanji live action in Mexico, the duo touched on the accident and how it has impacted Kevin’s mindset on life.

The Rock stated that he felt his heart stopped beating when he received the heartbreaking news but is now extremely proud of Kevin for all the odds he defied and all the work he put into his recovery. They both commented on how this incident changed the significance of the bond they share.

The Rock captioned his post saying, "7min of my “other marriage.” Me and Kevin Hart always have THE. BEST. time and love giving each other “the business” all day long. But this past year we realized just how fragile life is - it can all be taken away in an instant. Gone."

"And the most important things in life, are the ones that are always right in front of us. Family. Friends. Life itself. Love you man. Nothing but love and respect for you, you son of a b----. See you in Europe. The tour continues.. #Jumanji #TheNextLevel #GlobalPressTour"



