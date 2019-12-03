Martin Scorsese defines true cinema weeks after slamming superheroes

Martin Scroses revealed what he believes is the true meaning of cinema only weeks after he bashed the Marvel and superhero franchise over not being a part of true cinema.

Discussing the controversial opinion during an interview with Popcorn, Martin confessed that he himself indulged in superhero movies and wasn’t able to differentiate between the two that he had watched.

While he didn’t deny the notion of Marvel films being considered cinema by “kids seeing those films” he personally stated that he did not understand them.

"Or least let me put it this way: I’ve seen one or two, that’s enough. Because it’s the same thing over and over, you know?" he had said.

When the interviewer prompted the director to further elaborate on his statement and view, he very carefully stated, “I think what makes cinema, to me… ultimately, it’s something that, for some reason, stays with you so that a few years later you can watch it again. Or ten years later you watch it again, and it’s different."

The director’s initial criticism, towards superhero-themed films stirred up the sentiments of a large number of Marvel fans and caused the internet to go into a frenzy.

A number of actors and celebrities even called out the director over his controversial opinion. The frenzy didn’t seem to die down, even after he stated the controversy during the interview with Popcorn.