Punjabi singer B Praak on Akshay Kumar coming into his life like a god

Famed Punjabi singer B Praak is gushing over Akshay Kumar arriving into his life like a god by co-starring in his latest music video and helping it get over 200 million views.

B Praak had a candid interview with IANS and he made it a point to keep Akshay Kumar on the front lines.

He stated, "I am very fortunate that Akshay sir made his music video debut with me. I can't be more thankful. Woh humari zindagi me bhagwan ki tarah aaye hain (He arrived in my life like a god). I feel blessed to have worked with him."

He further went on to say, "The song has received so much love from the audience. I can't express in words how I am feeling. I even met Akshay sir and personally thanked him. When I told him I owe him a lot, and that thanks is a small word to express gratitude."

He further went on to say, "Tu vadda karke keh de thanks fir" (make your thanks a large one, then)."

He later concluded by adding, "I feel now there is no difference between Bollywood and Pollywood (the Punjabi film industry). What matters most is your talent."

"It feels good that people have accepted me and my work here. In fact, I brought my music to the industry, so it feels good to see people in showbiz are liking it. It's been a great start but I have a long way to go," he added.

Check out the music video below



