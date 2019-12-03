Kajol on Karan Johar clash and Akshay Kumar, Aamir, Saif Ali Khan equation

Bollywood's leading star Kajol after recently opening up with her fans about Shah Rukh Khan is now coming forth speaking about equation other B-Town luminaries including Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan and Aamir Khan.

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor in an interview with Filmfare spoke about the leading male stars of the industry and the bond she shares with them.

"I genuinely love them. I don't know the people who've entered the industry in the last 10-15 years so well. I'm not some chatty, let's-message-each-other kind of person. So I don't know them well," she said.

“But, regarding the others, be it Lolo (Karisma Kapoor), Raveena (Tandon), my heroes like Akshay (Kumar), Aamir (Khan), Saif (Ali Khan), whenever I meet them, there's always a sense of, 'How are you doing? Are you okay? What's up with you?' They have the same feelings for me. We may not chat on social media often but that doesn't mean we're no longer friends," she added.

She also spoke about her famed fallout with acclaimed Indian director Karan Johar with whom she has worked on multiple projects.

Karan had stated that he no longer saw him and Kajol being friends but the two managed to reach pacifying terms eventually.

Kajol said she felt terrible about how things rolled out between the two and she was sure her feelings were reciprocated.

"I don't meet him as much now because he's travelling so much, working so much and I'm also travelling and working," she added.