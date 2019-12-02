Scarlett Johansson's new movies coming out in 2019 and 2020

Scarlett Johansson has three movies released in 2019, leaving her fans wanting for more.

Here is the list:

“Avengers: Endgame”

The actress reprieved her role as Natasha (Black Widow) in "Avengers: Endgame", which went on to become the highest-grossing film of all time.

Released in April, the movie grossed $2.798 billion worldwide.

Based on the Marvel Comics superhero team the Avengers, It was the sequel to 2012's The Avengers, 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron, and 2018's Avengers: Infinity War, and the twenty-second film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

"Jojo Rabbit”

Johansson's second movie this year was "Jojo Rabbit" in which she appeared as Rosie.

Written and directed by Taika Waititi and, based on Caging Skies (book), the satirical black comedy film had it’s world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September where it won the top prize.

Marriage Story

Announced in 2017, the comedy drama starring Scarlet Johansson premiered at the Venice Film Festival on August 2019 and had a limited theatrical release last month.

The movie is all set to be released for digital streaming on December 6, 2019 by Netflix.

Directed by Noah Baumbach, the film received critical acclaim for its screenplay and direction.

“Black Widow”

Scarlet Johansson reprises her role as Natasha in Marvel’s upcoming standalone film “Black Widow”.

The movie is planned to be released on May 1 in the United States.

It is one of the most anticipated Marvel movies.

Directed by Cate Shortland, the film traces the story of Natasha who went on to become an International spy, an assassin and the superhero “Black Widow.”

Reflective Light

The actress is also expected to appear in the movie which follows the story of a teenage boy who suffers from a disease that makes him allergic to sunlight.