Angelina Jolie looking to date again after Alia Shawkat, Brad Pitt linkup rumours?

Angelina Jolie is reported to be back at the dating game post her split with ex-husband Brad Pitt and is apparently looking for a partner too.



It seemed like it took three long years for Angelina to muster the strength and search for love again after her divorce with Brad was filed.

According to an Us Weekly source, Angelina is getting back out there and has been on few dates too, while Brad is trying to find love with Arrested Development star Alia Shawkat in the meantime.

The source did mention that there is nothing serious between Angelina and her dates as for now and she’s “focusing on the kids, her job, and cleaning up her messy divorce.”

The source also added, “She isn’t closed to the idea of meeting someone new, but it’s not her main priority.”

Earlier in October, a different Us source added that while the Salt star is dating again, she never wants to get married again.

“Brad pressured her into getting married, and it was something that she never wanted to do,” it added.