Nepal's Anjali Chand clinches T20 cricket bowling record

KATHMANDU: Nepal's Anjali Chand claimed the best-ever bowling figures of six for nought in a women's Twenty20 international at the South Asian Games on Monday.

Chand, making her international debut, bowled two point one overs without conceding a single run as Nepal bowled out Maldives women for 16 in 10.1 overs in Pokhara.

The 24-year-old Chand surpassed the efforts of Malaysian Mas Elysa who claimed six wickets for three runs from her four overs against China´s women in January.

Nepal needed five balls to achieve their target to win by 10 wickets.

India paceman Deepak Chahar set the best T20 bowling figures for men — six for seven — against Bangladesh last month.