James Bond is back in ‘No Time to Die’ teaser: WATCH

Ahead of getting its trailer released on Wednesday, Daniel Craig’s last movie as the iconic James Bond character, No Time to Die got its teaser released by the official social media platforms in order to create hype among fans.



Starring Craig as the suave Bond, the 15-second teaser is packed with tiny glimpses from the movie, including a suited Bond, the classic Aston Martin DB5, an airborne motorbike stunt (hopefully done by Bond), and quick glances of co-stars Anna de Armas (who has done exceptionally well in Knives Out released on November 27) and Lashana Lynch (rumoured to take the iconic Bond character after Craig).



The film, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, also stars Rami Malek as the main antagonist, Naomie Harris as Ms. Moneypenny, Léa Seydoux as Madeleine Swann (Bond’s love interest from Spectre), Ralph Fiennes as M, Ben Whishaw as Q, and Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter.

The movie is scheduled to release on April 3, 2020.

