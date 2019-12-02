Shanaya Kapoor stuns in a red ball gown at Le Bal Paris debut

Shanaya Kapoor has been following in her best friend Ananya Panday’s footsteps as she recently made her Le Bal des Debutantes Paris debut recently.



The daughter of famed Indian actor Sanjay Kapoor represented the Kapoor clan during the prestigious fashion event in a stunning red gown making heads turn.

Shanaya's mother Maheep Kapoor shared a number of pictures of her daughters. Sharing first picture of Shanaya's look for the event, Maheep wrote, "That’s my girl."

Maheep also gave a glimpse of Shanaya walking down the aisle with her partner to the Ball, Maximilian Hindmarch.



She wrote, "The sweetest cavalier @max_hindmarch (sic)."

The third picture shared by Maheep Kapoor shows Shanaya smiling. Along with the photo, the mother wrote, "#PrincessFeels #MagicalEvening #ShangrilaHotelParis #LuxuryByHarakh #HemantLecoanet #LeBal2019 #Debutante2019 #seleniinstitute #enfantsdasie (sic)."



Even father Sanjay Kapoor shared a picture of himself from the event captioning it, “#aboutlastnight #lebal #spectacular #paris (sic)."

Shanaya Kapoor will soon be entering the industry with a bang and making her much awaited debut.

