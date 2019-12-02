Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan trolled over Dheeme Dheeme dance at airport

Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan have been slammed by the netizens after the video of their dance at the Mumbai airport went viral.



In the video doing rounds on the internet, Kartik could be seen teaching Deepika how to dance on the tunes of recently released song Dheeme Dheeme from his upcoming moving Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Earlier, Padmaavat actress had requested Kartik to teach her the hook step to the dance number Dheeme Dheeme.

The Luka Chuppi actor fulfilled diva's request of teaching her when they met at the Mumbai airport on Sunday.

However some fans severely trolled Deepika and Kartik for doing dance at the airport.

Netizens said that it was a 'cheap' promotional gimmick. Many others criticized them for 'creating nuisance' at a public place.

On the work front Kartik will be seen opposite Ananya Panday in the upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh. The film will hit the theatres on December 6, 2019.