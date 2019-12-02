Jennifer Aniston's night out with guy pals Jimmy Kimmel, Will Speck and Jason Bateman

Jennifer Aniston is always leaving her fans on their toes as they cling on to every detail about her and her recent night out with her guy pals has become the talk of town.

The Friends actor was spotted enjoying her Saturday night, having dinner with Jimmy Kimmel, Will Speck and Jason Bateman in Los Angeles.

Hollywood celebrities never miss the chance to make weekends more interesting and their glamorous appearances and outings always manage to steal the public's attention.

This weekend, the 50-year-old actor stepped in the spotlight and decided to invite other big names of the industry as well.

The cameras captured the moment when the Murder Mystery star was seeing off her pals at the San Vicente Bungalow. The actor also hugged Jimmy and Jason before the called it a day.

Jennifer adorned a black turtle neck sweater with a grey long coat, with her golden locks let loose around her shoulders. On the other hand, the men rocked their casual looks, dressed down in sweaters and jeans.