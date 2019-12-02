'Frozen 2' tops N.American box office

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LOS ANGELES: Blockbuster "Frozen 2" took top spot at the North American box office over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, earning $85 million.
Disney animated film follows characters from 2013 hit "Frozen" as they travel to an ancient, autumn-bound forest in search of the origin of the magical ice powers of Queen Elsa.
The movie secured $123.5 million over the five-day holiday period from Wednesday to Sunday.
According to Variety, it was a Thanksgiving record, beating "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" in 2013.
"Knives Out," a murder mystery from Lionsgate starring Daniel Craig, Jamie Lee Curtis and Chris Evans, made a surprise $27 million for the Friday-to-Sunday period, and has been immediately hailed as a triumph for its original content at multiplexes.
"Ford v. Ferrari" declined to third spot with $13.2 million. The Fox film is based on the true story of how a team at Ford built a car to challenge Ferrari's longtime dominance of France.
"A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" took fourth place with $11.8 million.
Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith starer "Queen and Slim" took fifth spot with $11.7 million.
"21 Bridges" ($5.8 million) took sixth place
"Playing with Fire" ($4.2 million) earned seventh spot
"Midway" ($3.9 million) stood at eight
"Joker" ($2 million) stayed at ninth
"Last Christmas" ($1.9 million) was on tenth
