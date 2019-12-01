Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin chill out in Miami after Thanksgiving

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin after spending Thanksgiving together in Miami are now looking as relaxed as ever.

The couple have been making rounds on the internet over their relaxed and tanned looks as they headed out to have dinner together.

The duo walked hand in hand at a sushi restaurant on the Biscayne Bay side of Miami Beach, appearing to completely be in their holiday mode with Justin sporting a casual look with shorts and a sweatshirt.

On the other hand, Hailey rocked an orange knitted rugby polo neck by Loewe with denims, paired with a cap and hoop earrings. She also threw in a fanny pack by around her neck as she strolled in sandal heels.

Check out the pictures below:



