Jennifer Aniston in awe of goddaughter Coco ‘growing up too fast’

Ever bumped into an old relative who appears to be completely bewildered with the idea of you ‘growing up’? Well, Jennifer Aniston is proving to have turned into exactly that as she gushes over Courtney Cox’s daughter.

The 50-year-old leading lady of Hollywood was entirely enthralled with her Friends costar Courtney Cox’s daughter Coco who has grown up to turn into a spitting image of her mother.

Cox had shared the photo with her daughter on Instagram on Thanksgiving with the caption: “So thankful!!!”

Aniston dropped by in the comment section below appearing to be absolutely in awe of Coco transitioning into a lady.



“Coco! You’re growing up way too fast. Or am I protecting? I love you deep,” she said with heart emojis.

For the unversed, Aniston is Coco’s godmother and has known the star child ever since she was born which is perhaps why the idea of her hitting her teens is coming as unbelievable to the Murder Mystery actor.