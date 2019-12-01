Katy Perry shares highlights of her Tokyo trip with fans

US leading pop singer Katy Perry, who is in Japan with her fiancé Orlando Bloom, shared highlights of her tour.



The singer took to Instagram and shared adorable photos and videos of her Japan tour with her fans. She captioned it, "THEE highlight of my Tokyo trip."

Earlier, they also celebrated Thanksgiving in Tokyo. She took to the photo-video sharing platform to share the dazzling photo with her fiance and their son.



Perry wrote, "Putting the T in #thanksgiving with a traditional tea ceremony in Kyoto. Grateful my family is always up for an adventure."

Katy also enjoyed Japan's traditional dish sushi in dinner.

Katy and her Lord Of The Rings fiancé Orlando Bloom are in Japan with his eight-year-old son.



Bloom, who is on a press tour of Japan, recorded a video in which he thanked his fans in Japan for showering him with love and affection.

"Thanking on thanksgiving," the actor wrote, adding: "so grateful for the outpouring of love and support from my fans, the kindest of souls in #japan. I spent a lot of time today soaking in your beautiful handwritten letters and pictures. Every detail was so thoughtful."



Bloom shares his son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr. She and Perry are on good terms and recently posed together for a photo at a public event.