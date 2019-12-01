Priyanka Chopra reveals Nick Jonas is a much better cook than her

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra and US singer Nick Jonas are celebrating their first anniversary on Sunday.



In an interview with Pinkvilla, the former Miss World has revealed that her hubby Nick Jonas is a much better cook than her.



PeeCee went on to say she loves eating parathas in the morning when she is in India. "Chaat is also my huge weakness," she added.

The news comes after Nick Jonas had made headlines sharing pictures and videos of them learning how to cook pasta.



Priyanka had been back home in India since a while as she was busy prepping for her upcoming movie The White Tiger.



The lovebirds had tied the knot on December 1 and 2, 2018 in a Christian and Hindu wedding in Jodhpur, India.

