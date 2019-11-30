Brad Pitt and Alia Shawkat: All the unseen photos from their public outings together

Brad Pitt has become Hollywood’s most eligible bachelor ever since he parted ways from his ex-wife Angelina Jolie and the actor has been paired up with numerous actresses including his latest rumoured love interest Alia Shawkat.



The duo has been giving major linkup vibes with their frequent outings together fueling the gossips further.

It has been reported that Brad and Alia have been spotted on various outings together including the time Brad showed up to support the Arrested Development star for one of her art shows.

Check out all the unseen photos from Brad and Alia’s public outings together

August/September: The Venice Film Festival

While the duo was not pictured together at the Venice, the duo was there around the same time. Brad was there to promote his film Ad Astra while Alia was pictured at a dinner for Miu Miu in Venice.

September 21: Brad, Alia attend A Play is a Poem together

This was Brad and Alia’s first outing together where they were snapped in a blurry paparazzi shot. They were seen leaving a theatre side by side after attending the premier of A Play is a Poem in Los Angeles.





October 24: They go to Mike Birbiglia’s one man show The New One

Brad and Pitt went to the comedian Mike Birbiglia’s The New One show in October and went to meet Birbiglia backstage afterwards, who snapped a selfie with them and other attendees.

November 17: Brad Pitt supports Alia Shawkat at gallery show

Alia Shawkat is also a fond painter and artist apart from being an established actress. She showcased her pieces as part of a group show called ‘LA on Fire’ at Wilding Cran Gallery on which Brad was a major part.

According to sources, the two also had dinner together at a Korean-themed restaurant.





November 24: They go to Kanye West’s opera

Brad and Alia were seen hugging each other affectionately while they attended Kanye West’s opera night together.



