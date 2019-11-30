Why did Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott breakup? Grandma spills the beans

One of Hollywood’s most sought-after celebrities, Kylie Jenner’s split with rapper Travis Scott has been the talk of town but no one was quite able to pinpoint the reason for their breakup.

The 22-year-old makeup mogul’s grandmother Ester has now stepped forward dishing the details about why the two lovebirds went separate ways and ended their relationship in October this year.

Caitlyn Jenner’s 93-year-old mother extended her sympathies with the model saying that the rapped could have proposed and the reason their relationship went sour was because he didn’t “commit enough.”

“I was sympathizing with Kylie a short time ago about the breakup with the baby’s father [Travis]," she told The Sun.

"Kylie just smoothed over it real quickly, [saying] ‘We’re both going to be good parents to her’ like in defence almost,” she added.

“Young people today, they think they can live together, start a family together, without being married, it doesn’t work! I don’t know,” she further said.