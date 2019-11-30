Kim Kardashian’s BFF Natalie Halcro shows off baby bump in the most stylish way

Kim Kardashian’s bestie Natalie Halcro has taken her fans by utmost surprise after she revealed she is pregnant with her first child.

The star has been giving fans a glimpse into her personal life in new reality series Relatively Nat and Liv but this Thanksgiving she made a huge announcement to her 3.7 million Instagram followers.

Halcro took to the social media site to share images of her baby bump, clad in a stunning white singlet.

She added that she is already 29 weeks along.

Check out the pictures of Natalie Halcro’s baby bump here





Halcro's Instagram post was received with immense love from even Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian.

Kim wrote in the comments, "I’m so happy for you! Seriously you look so amazing and I can’t wait to celebrate you and your new baby love!!!'

Meanwhile, Khloe wrote, "Congratulations beautiful!!!!!!!!!! Wow you look incredible."

It's not certain who the father of Halcro's child is, but she's been romantically linked to model/actor Aygemang Clay.