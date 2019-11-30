Kylie Jenner’s monthly expenditure on security alone will leave you speechless

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Kylie Jenner is undeniably one of the most-sought after stars in the world which also makes her vulnerable to ample threats from several of her crazed fans.
To ensure her safety, the TV personality spends a staggering amount on her security that is leaving all of us with empty pockets, in frenzy.
Caitlyn Jenner’s cameo on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! revealed inside details into the life of the young fashionista and whether she needs security wherever she goes.
“Everywhere,” said Caitlyn, adding that: “I bet you Kylie would spend anywhere between $300,000- $400,000 a month.”
The model’s monthly spending on security alone, however massive, comes as no surprise as the Instagram sensation has been titled the youngest ‘self-made’ billionaire, which also invited ample contention her way as well.
The 22-year-old makeup mogul recently also sold off her cosmetics brand for $600 million.
