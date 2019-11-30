Kylie Jenner’s monthly expenditure on security alone will leave you speechless

Kylie Jenner is undeniably one of the most-sought after stars in the world which also makes her vulnerable to ample threats from several of her crazed fans.

To ensure her safety, the TV personality spends a staggering amount on her security that is leaving all of us with empty pockets, in frenzy.

Caitlyn Jenner’s cameo on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! revealed inside details into the life of the young fashionista and whether she needs security wherever she goes.

“Everywhere,” said Caitlyn, adding that: “I bet you Kylie would spend anywhere between $300,000- $400,000 a month.”

The model’s monthly spending on security alone, however massive, comes as no surprise as the Instagram sensation has been titled the youngest ‘self-made’ billionaire, which also invited ample contention her way as well.

The 22-year-old makeup mogul recently also sold off her cosmetics brand for $600 million.