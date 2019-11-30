National women cricket team depart for England series in Malaysia

The national women’s cricket team departed on Saturday for Malaysia ahead of the ODI and T20 series against England.

The Women in Green will be playing three ODI’s from December 9 as part of the ICC Women’s Championship and T20 matches against the England women. If victorious, they will qualify for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2021 in New Zealand.

The team currently ranks fifth on the points table with England standing in second place out of eight teams. So far, Pakistan have won seven matches and equaled one out of the 15 they played.

The top four teams will have qualify directly for World Cup at the end of the first leg of the championship, which is due to finish next year.

Squads

ODIs: Bismah Maroof (captain), Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Aroob Shah, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Javeria Khan, Kaynat Hafeez, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sidra Amin and Sidra Nawaz (wicketkeeper)

T20Is: Bismah Maroof (captain), Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Aroob Shah, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Iram Javed, Javeria Khan, Nahida Khan, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal and Sidra Nawaz (wicketkeeper)

Schedule

December 9 - First ODI (ICC Women's Championship), Kinrara Oval

December 12 - Second ODI (ICC Women's Championship), Kinrara Oval

December 14 - Third ODI (ICC Women's Championship), Kinrara Oval

December 17 - First T20I, Kinrara Oval

December 19 - Second T20I, Kinrara Oval

December 20 - Third T20I, Kinrara Oval