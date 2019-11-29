Johnny Depp's lawsuit against Amber Heard delayed

A judge in United States has delayed the trial in Johnny Depp's defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard after the actor failed to produce important documents.

According to the local media, the Public Enemies actor was to submit records relating to his drug and alcohol use by November 15.

The reports said proceedings have been adjourned till August 2020 on Amber’s request who was sued by Johnny Depp for $50 million over a piece she wrote for the Washington Post about being a victim of domestic violence.

The Daily Mail reported that the judge cited good cause shown by both the parties while agreeing to Heard’s application seeking delay.

The newspaper stated that the date of trial could possibly be changed again as Johnny is due to go on tour with his band Hollywood Vampires from 15 August.

The case had originally been scheduled to begin in December and was pushed back to on February 3, 2020. It has now been set for August 2020.