WATCH: Deepika Padukone’s amusing comment on paparazzi is taking the internet by storm

Apart from being too good at what she does, Deepika is also famous in B-Town for her soft-hearted nature and compassionate behaviour.



The Padmaavat star showed her caring attitude to the paparazzi when she came out of Mumbai airport and got herself clicked by the shutterbugs. “Aap log thak nahin jaate?" she said. (“Don’t you guys get tired?”)

Fans are swooning over Deepika for the right reasons.



The actress is also seen having adorable conversations with people and media on airport and other places. Earlier in June, she was videoed commenting on a pap who was constantly taking her photos. “Aaja beth jaa,” (Come, sit) she said as she was trying to get in her car.

The actress is currently involved in a much-awaited movie, Chhapaak, directed by Meghna Gulzar and stars Vikrant Massey. The film is scheduled to release in January 2020.









