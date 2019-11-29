Ayushmann Khurrana bags 300% rise in endorsements after consecutive masterpieces

Ayushmann Khurrana, one of the few actors in Bollywood who have made themselves from scratch without any source and back-support, is at his all-time peak of career at the moment.

With delivering seven back-to-back super hits since last year, the actor has taken a 300% increase in brand endorsements, with 20 brands currently under his ambassadorship.

This immense increase in the endorsements of brands was explained by a close source to a local Indian newspaper, according to whom, “Ayushmann’s name today stands for success, reliability, relatability and authenticity. These are huge equities for any brand to tap into.”

These brands range from eyewear to clothing, personal grooming, deodorants, watches, and others.

Check out one of his endorsement videos below, in which he enlightens the idea of toxic masculinity

The source adds, “Being a complete outsider who has made his destiny with his own hands, Ayushmann is a huge icon of the Indian youth and every top brand wants to bring him on board because seldom do you find a star that evokes all these qualities.”



Starting off as a reality show contestant to coming to a point in his career where the actor has his own genre, named ‘Ayushmann Khurrana genre’, which includes movies based on social issues, the actor has currently given off another box-office hit, Bala, co-starring Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar, which has done a business of more than 150 crores up till now.







