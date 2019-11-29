Farhan Akhtar on 'Gully Boy’s nomination for Oscars: ‘We have a lot of work to do’

Bollywood’s famous all-in-one man Farhan Akhtar shared his opinion on the nomination of Gully Boy for Oscars, saying, “I’m so happy for Zoya (Akhtar; director and his sister) and everybody associated with that film. We have our work cut-out now. Between now and then, we have a lot of work to do."

He added, “You’ve to try and get as many people from the Academy to come and watch the film. Only then you realise how far it is going to go, that’s very crucial,” said Farhan, who is currently working on his new project, Toofan, based on the life of a boxer.

Farhan is producing the piece in collaboration with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, who is directing the film. The duo created a masterpiece in 2013, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, which garnered immense acclaim from the audience.

The actor was recently seen in The Sky is Pink, with Priyanka Chopra and Zaira Waseem, which was unable to get become a massive hit, but helped the actor bag some really good reviews. Talking about this, Farhan said that he is content in doing what he did, apart from getting a chance to re-unite with Priyanka.



Toofan is set out to release in October 2020. The cast line-up confirmed up till now includes Farhan as the protagonist along with Paresh Rawal, Isha Talwar, and Mrulnal Thakur.

